Blondie tribute act heads to Morecambe’s Platform

Bootleg Blondie will be performing all the American new wave band’s biggest hits live at The Platform in Morecambe on Friday (June 28).

The band are the only Debbie Harry and Blondie tribute to have played at the legendary New York CBGB club, which previously hosted the original Blondie along with other new wave artists such as the Ramones, Patti Smith and Talking Heads.

Bootleg Blondie has also toured with Blondie founding member and drummer Clem Burke.

The show at The Platform will start at 8pm.

Tickets are priced at £18 from Lancaster and Morecambe Visitor Information Centres, or by calling 01524 582803.