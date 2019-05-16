Big Country head to Morecambe’s Platform

Big Country head to The Platform at the end of the month.
Big Country shot to fame in 1983 with the release of their classic debut album ‘The Crossing’ which featured hits such as ‘Fields of Fire’, ‘Chance’ and signature song ‘In A Big Country’.

The run of success continued throughout the 1980s with the release of the anthemic single ‘Wonderland’ and the second album ‘Steeltown’ (1984), which debuted at Number 1 in the UK and contained the hit singles ‘East Of Eden, ‘Just a Shadow’ and ‘Where The Rose Is Sown’.

See them perform their stunning catalogue of proud and stirring songs with a full electric show.

Big Country head to The Platform in Morecambe on May 29.

For tickets call 01524 582803.