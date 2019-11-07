Art exhibition at The Storey Gallery in Lancaster

Professional artist Norman Long has always loved painting people.

He first gained recognition in the art world for his outstanding portraits, but over the past few years has spent more time painting scenes on the streets with the outdoor painting group the Northern Boys.

In this exhibition of 80 oil paintings at the Storey Gallery, Lancaster, Norman returns with passion to his first subject, capturing bustling humanity in glorious light.

Star of the show is a 21-foot painting “Walk of Life”, featuring no less than 46 people.

Norman has received awards from the Royal Society of Portrait Painters and was Artist and Illustrators Artist of the Year 2013.

The exhibition preview evening is Friday, (November 15) 5pm-9pm at The Storey Gallery.