Angelo Starr heads to The Platform in Morecambe

Angelo Starr will perform live with his late brother Edwin Starr’s band The Team live at The Platform on Saturday June 15, 7.30pm.

Northern Soul Live: A Soul and Motown Party will also feature original Northern Soul artist Lorraine Silver on the bill as a special guest.

Angelo Starr and The Team will be performing all of Edwin Starr’s famous hits including: “War (What Is It Good For?)”, “Stop Her on Sight (S.O.S.)”, “Twenty-Five Miles”, “(Eye To Eye) Contact” and “H.A.P.P.Y. Radio”.

On top of that they will perform popular soul hits such as “Get Ready”, “Higher and Higher”, “Superstition” and “Dancing In The Street”.

Lorraine Silver includes her Wigan Casino classics “Lost Summer Love” and “Long After Tonight Is All Over” and her newly released single “Standing At The Intersection” in her set.

Silver recorded “Lost Summer Love” when she was just thirteen years old in 1965 but thanks to legendary Northern Soul DJ Russ Winstanley, it became an iconic track at the renowned Wigan Casino in the 70s without her knowledge.

The single was re-released as a result and in 1987 it was listed in ‘Blues & Soul’ Magazine as one of the top 10 Northern Soul records of all time.

The evening at The Platform should be a great night for those with a love of soul music, the sounds of Motown or the grooves that kept dances going all night in the legendary Wigan Casino.

The night is the perfect warm up for the return of The SoulTrain to The Midland Hotel the following weekend.

The show at The Platform will start at 7.30pm on Saturday June 15 and will be a standing gig with limited seating.

The show is suitable for ages 14+ and tickets are priced at £20 and are available from Lancaster and Morecambe Visitor Information Centres, online at www.lancaster.gov.uk/platform or by calling the box office on 01524 582803.