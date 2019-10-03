A crime not to go to Morecambe festival

The Midland hotel was buzzing with a whole host of criminal minds from the crime writing community for the annual Morecambe & Vice crime writing festival.

More than 40 authors and guests appeared on panels from children’s fiction to mental health and imparted their writing tips, personal insights and stories to publication.

Author Derek Farrell with the Eric Morecambe statue.

Organiser Ben Cooper-Muir said: “Year on year it just gets bigger and better. The theme this year for the festival was rather fittingly ‘Bring me sunshine’ shining a bright positive light on the world of crime fiction.

‘This year we welcomed three times as many people back to the festival and The Midland was such a great venue to host it at.

“We had authors and guests travel from all corners of the country to be with us from Brighton to Edinburgh and without fail, those who have never been to Morecambe before or haven’t visited for years are just amazed at the beauty of the views and the buzz around the town.

“We always send them down to the literary jewel in our crown too – The Old Pier Bookshop and they always come back raving about the place!”

Highlights from the weekend included the award-winning Polari Salon with guests including Paul Burston, Derek Farrell, Lilja Siguroardottir, and Lesley Thomson, a murder mystery dinner at The Midland, appearances by The Partners in Crime Podcast and interviews with Lin Anderson and Professor Dame Sue Black.

The festival is organised by Attic Door Productions and sponsored by Morecambe BID.