1940s weekend in Morecambe

Morecambe will be going back to the 1940s this weekend with plenty of vintage entertainment on offer.

Events include an easy-going and elegant cycle ride beginning and ending at the Memorial Hall.

Vintage bikes encouraged. Other features include: Local singer and experienced 1940s act, Rachel Mercer performing; Jeep Johnson at the Memorial Hall; a ‘Meet The Prime Minister - Mr Winston Churchill’ event and Max Debon & The Debonaires headline the Saturday night Ballroom Blitz Swing Dance.

Also performing is Miss Harri Dean, George Formby tribute Colin Bourdiec and more.

The weekend is centred around Lord Street, in Poulton, and Morecambe War Memorial Hall.

Visit m40srev.weebly.com for information.