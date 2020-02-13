Comedy powers as Clinton Baptiste heads to Lancaster Grand

The tour of Clinton Baptiste – The Paranormalist Returns has been extended into 2020 with 30 new dates added.

Clinton Baptiste is the hapless, clumsily inaccurate and occasionally brutal clairvoyant medium and psychic created by the comedy actor Alex Lowe for Peter Kay’s smash hit Channel 4 sitcom Phoenix Nights back in 2001.

Clinton Baptiste will be displaying his talents at Lancaster Grand.

Now, some 18 years after the show aired, Clinton returns to conjure up his extraordinary powers for a new generation.

Alex Lowe is well known for playing ‘Barry from Watford’, his wondrous 82-year-old creation from Radio 2’s Steve Wright in the Afternoon and Noel Edmonds’ Channel 4 quiz Cheap Cheap Cheap.

Clinton Baptiste arrives at Lancaster Grand on Saturday, March 21, 7.30pm. Call 01524 64695.