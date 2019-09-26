Billy Connolly film to be shown in Lancaster

The legendary Billy Connolly is heading to cinemas nationwide on October 10 as he presents a show from the Australian leg of his last ever stand-up tour, recorded in 2015.

Screening as a special one-night-only event, The Sex Life of Bandages will also see Connolly muse upon his career, life and legacy in a deeply personal and never-before-seen interview filmed exclusively for cinema audiences.

Billy Connolly said: “Considering I tend to die in all my Hollywood movies, I’m delighted to appear in cinemas and be alive and well at the end!”

A renaissance man in every sense of the word, Billy Connolly is not only one of the world’s greatest stand-up comedians, but also a musician, artist, and actor.

In 2017 he was knighted for his services to both entertainment and charity.

Prior to retiring in 2016 following his diagnosis with Parkinson’s Disease, Connolly toured worldwide continuously for 50 years, performing to an audience of over 10 million.

The Sex Life of Bandages is a big screen tribute to an iconic funny-man whose sharp wit and anarchic storytelling is still as hilarious as ever.

The Sex Life of Bandages will be shown at The Dukes and Vue Lancaster.

Tickets are on sale via billyincinemas.com.