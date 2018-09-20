Dance inspired by 19th century paintings of Lancaster Sands

A dance performance is taking place on the coastline of Silverdale inspired by David Cox’s provocative paintings of the crossings of Lancaster Sands made during the 19th century.

A cast of professional dancers and participants from the local community re-imagine the stories and tales of those who once crossed the sands making a precarious journey between Lancaster and Ulverston in the pre-railway age.

Booking is essential for Longways/Crosswise at The Lots, Silverdale, between Thursday, September 27 and Saturday, September 29, 6pm.

Visit www.morecambebay.org.uk/events/longways-and-crosswise-dance for full details.