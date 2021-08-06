Wrestling comes to Morecambe this weekend

The wrestling company’s debut show Set Sail promises family-friendly entertainment. Tickets are priced at - £15 for VIP tickets - VIP includes front row seat, early entry, pre-show meet and greet (advanced ticket only);

£8 for general ticket (in advance); £10 on the door.

General tickets include standard entry time and unassigned general seating. Doors open 5.30pm for VIP ticket holders and 6pm for general ticket holders. Visit www.odysseyprowrestling.co.uk/shop for tickets. The Carleton has wheelchair access via an elevator and accessible facilities.