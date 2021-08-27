Win tickets to see James at Lancaster's Highest Point Festival

Highest Point, Lancashire’s biggest open-air music festival, is set to welcome 35,000 ticket-holders for four days of fun-filled musical performances from some of the music industry’s biggest names next weekend.

Originally set to take place in May 2020, the festival will now be held on Thursday September 2 to Sunday September 5 in the grounds of Lancaster’s Williamson Park.

Guests can expect to see more than 100 artists across six stages over the course of the weekend, with a dedicated family day, plus a premier regional street food and craft beer offering on site.

Rock band, James, are appearing at the Highest Point Festival in Lancaster. Picture credit: Nathan Whittaker.

The festival boasts its biggest, impressively diverse line-up yet, with over 50 acts already announced including indie icons James, Brit & Ivor Novello award winner Rag‘n’Bone Man, chart star Becky Hill, Brit and MOBO award-winning singer/songwriter Ella Eyre, British electronic music band Clean Bandit, chart topping Rudimental, Drum n Bass heavyweigh and many more.

There has also been a new Sunday night event added, with Rick Astley and Sophie Ellis-Bextor to headline with the support of the Cuban Brothers.

For the first time ever, the huge event is extending its run to include the Thursday night. Festival favourites James will be taking to the stage opening night to play classics from their back catalogue, plus brand new music including their new single ‘Beautiful Beaches’ from their latest studio album All The Colours Of You.

Liverpudlian rock band Lightning Seeds have already been confirmed as a support act for the gig. The legendary band will light up Lancaster on the Thursday night playing the music that made them famous over their long career.

Fly will also delight gig-goers, as the English musician also known as Sam Duckworth, joins the two bands at the gig on what will be 15 years since the release of his debut album ‘The Chronicles Of A Bohemian Teenager’.

