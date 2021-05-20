Water-themed recital at Lancaster Priory

On June 5, oboist Michal Rogalski and pianist Petr Limonov engage in an artistic dialogue that explores the diverse worlds of Debussy, Schumann, Rachmaninov and Britten in a water-themed recital. At a time when many of us have been reflecting on our lives and on meaning within them, these composers’ meditations on water - the element most essential to life - are timely and refreshing. This recital will take place at Lancaster Priory. The recital is at 7.30pm on June 5 at the church, Priory Close, Lancaster. Church. Tickets £11-£22 from lancasterarts.org/whats-on/.