These are some of the gigs you can catch in the North West before the end of the year - including Gary Barlow, The Charlatans and Tom Jones

Gary Barlow featuring Leona Lewis will be performing in Liverpool

After a dismal 2020 which saw sporting events, gigs, plays and pantos cancelled, at least this year we've been able to get out and about a bit, courtesy of the Covid vaccines.

So what better way to round off your year than seeing one, or more, of the upcoming performances at some of the venues around the North West.

Here are just a few of the concerts lined up before the end of the year ...

Tom Jones is performing in Manchester

Preston

Burn - a tribute to Deep Purple at The Continental in Preston on Saturday 27th November from 8:00pm -11:00pm. Tickets here.

The Howlers - with the Avenhams + Haig at The Ferret in Preston on Saturday 27th November from 7:00pm - 1:00am. Tickets here.

Fleetingwood Mac - tribute to Fleetwood Mac at The Continental in Preston on Friday 3rd December from 8:00pm - 11:00pm. Ticket details here.

Mothership - tribute to Led Zeppelin at The Continental in Preston on Saturday 18th December from 8:00pm - 11:00pm. Tickets here.

Blackpool

It's Britney B**tch! at Viva Blackpool on Saturday 27th November from 6:00pm - 1:00am (last entry 8:00pm). Tickets here.

Bay City Rollers at Layton Institute on Saturday 11th December from 7:00pm -11:00pm. Ticket details here.

Martin Kemp - Back to the 80s Tour - Christmas Special! at Blackpool Tower Ballroom on Friday 17th December from 8pm. Tickets here.

Manchester

Courteeners at O2 Victoria Warehouse on Saturday 27th November from 7pm. Tickets here.

James & Happy Mondays at AO Arena on Friday 3rd December from 6pm. Tickets here.

UB40 at O2 Apollo on Saturday 4th December from 7pm. Tickets here.

Tom Jones at AO Arena on Monday 6th December from 7.30pm. Tickets here.

Slade at O2 Ritz on Sunday 19th December from 6.30pm. Tickets here.

Liverpool

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Live In Concert at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall on Sunday 28th November from 7.30pm. Tickets here.

The Darkness at O2 Academy on Thursday 2nd December from 7pm. Tickets here.

The Charlatans at The Invisible Wind Factory on Wednesday 8th December from 7pm. Tickets here.