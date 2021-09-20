Pre-sale for Lancaster's Highest Point festival tickets for 2022

The pre-sale is to be held on Monday September 20.

The 2022 event, at Williamson Park, is to be held from May 12 to 14.

And you'll be able to buy tickets online here from 6pm today, Monday.

The 2021 festival was held earlier this month due to Covid, and saw 35,000 people flock to the park to enjoy a weeeknd of live music from acts including James, The Lightning Seeds, Rudimental, Rick Astley, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Rag ’N’ Bone Man, as well as Lancaster's own The Lovely Eggs.