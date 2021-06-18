More Music in Morecambe has three live gigs scheduled for June

Since beginning to host gigs almost a decade ago, More Music has taken pride in welcoming a wide variety of high-quality artists from around the world to Morecambe to perform before a live audience.

Like many such arts venues, the community music and education charity had to stop putting on live gigs during the pandemic, but now, after a long 14 months, it is thrilled to welcome audiences back safely to its venue on Devonshire Road with a programme showcasing an extraordinary range of musical talent.

The summer season kicked off with hilarious folk duo Belshazzar’s Feast on May 21 followed by a performance presented in partnership with Lancaster Jazz Festival from brand new octet, Holding Hands, on May 29. Jazz North then treated audiences at More Music to the Nishla Smith Quintet and John Pope Quintet on June 6 as part of the Back to Live project. Ben McCabe, More Music’s creative producer, said: “These first few shows back at More Music feel so special; audience, venue staff and artists supporting each other in starting again. It’s great to be able to present events that have been refined over this last year in waiting!”

The Rheingans sisters.

More Music has a further three live gigs scheduled for June. These begin with Viva Declaration tomorrow, Friday (June 18), a mixed arts performance combining poetic imagery, documentary narrative and specially created music on the themes of migration justice.

Enigmatic folk music duo, The Rheingans Sisters, follow on Sunday, June 20, showcasing contemporary musical vision.

Finally, the critically acclaimed Beccy Owen will be playing live at More Music on Saturday, June 26, showcasing the exceptional emotional resonance of her songwriting.