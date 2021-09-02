Memorial music festival for much loved musician this Saturday in Morecambe

Bands will take to the stage from 2pm till 9.30pm honouring the memory of Tom Marshall, who passed away earlier this year.

The event is a commemoration and celebration of local West End and Morecambe resident Tom Marshall, who died suddenly in January this year.

The organisers are from the West End’s community and want to hold the TomFest, or Spirit of Tom, to celebrate Tom’s unique ability to get on with everyone, hold no grudges, and his passion for music and community spirit culminating in his development of the Melting Pot.

Organiser Martin Houghton said: “Tom represented the Morecambe Bay spirit, which is all welcome to come and play on the bay.

“We’re looking for musical and non-musicals acts who knew Tom, and even those that didn’t, to take part if interested.

“There’ll be formal slots and an open mic section.”

There is already a strong list of acts confirmed for TomFest, or Spirit of Tom, at the Picture Frame at the West End Gardens.

Martin Houghton said: “We want to use this event not only to remember Tom but also to give something joyous to the West End and it’s people.

“Tom was well loved and respected, and he loved this area, and music, so it’s really fitting.

“We’re kicking off with the Ukelele Orchestra at 2pm, then we have a whole cavalcade of acts including Jenny White, Vari, Matt Panesh, Joe Gardener, Jenii Lemme and Martin, Stevie Dylan, Andy Creevy, Deccan Traps and we conclude with a set from the Melting Pot, which was the social music project started by Tom.

“There’s also an open mic section there from 5pm to 6pm, so if you want to join in, let us know.”

“The Spirit of Tom, or TomFest, is completely free, come to the beach, listen to some good music, have a great time.

“Tom’s talent was able to bring many people of many different backgrounds and ages together, let’s come together now to remember a really great man.”