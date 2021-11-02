Live radio broadcast at CancerCare Morecambe this afternoon

Danny Matthews will be broadcasting live at CancerCare in Morecambe this afternoon.

By Michelle Blade
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 10:37 am
Updated Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 10:38 am
CancerCare's new Morecambe centre in Northumberland Street.

The broadcast will be from 3pm-5pm today, (November 2) at CancerCare on Northumberland Street in Morecambe.

You won't be able to go unless invited by CancerCare, but you'll still be able to listen hereTriple M Morecambe Radio will publish a link on their website at www.triplemradio.co.uk if you miss the live broadcast.

