Little Boots to perform at Kanteena in Lancaster as part of Light Up Lancaster festival

Sound UK and More Music are delighted to co-commission talented singer-songwriter and DJ, Little Boots to create a new song, working with Lancashire Youth Vocal Ensemble and other local singers and inspired by the people of Lancashire.

The new song will be performed at Kanteena in Lancaster as part of Light Up Lancaster today Thursday, (November 4), then available online at asongforus.org from November 10 for 12 months.

A Song for Lancashire – Red Rose is inspired by Little Boots’ time growing up in Lancashire.

Little Boots will be performing at Kanteena in Lancaster as part of the Light Up Lancaster festival.