Lancaster's Haffner Orchestra records virtual concert for YouTube

Lancaster's Haffner Orchestra has made a youtube recording of 'Nimrod' from Elgar’s Enigma Variations.

The Haffner Orchestra, which normally performs three times a year in Lancaster and can have up to 70 players on the stage, has made a recording of Nimrod, from Elgar’s Enigma Variations.

Here you can see many well-known faces, local players, and see the conductor Jonny Lo, who – being in his own home away from the musicians – had to pretend to conduct.

Everyone recorded individually at home.

The link is here.

It can also be found by going to the website, www.haffnerorchestra.org.