Lancaster Haffner Orchestra concert this Saturday at Lancaster University

Lancaster’s Haffner Orchestra is back in action on Saturday, December 4 at 7.30 pm in the Great Hall, Lancaster University.

By Michelle Blade
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 12:30 pm
Musical director for the Haffner Orchestra, Jonny Lo.

It’s a very popular programme, with Mendelssohn Midsummer Night’s Dream overture and violin concerto and Beethoven’s seventh symphony. The charismatic violinist Christopher Jones will play the violin concerto.

This will be a special evening for conductor and Haffner musical director Jonny Lo as his last concert as he takes up becoming staff conductor with the Royal Ballet, Covent Garden, and amongst many other roles heads up Northern Ballet.

Tickets from here or ring Lancaster VIC (01524 582394).