The annual event at Lowther Deer Park in the Lake District last took place in July 2019.

Britpop band Supergrass and dance music project Hacienda Classical will also feature among the headliners, while Craig David presents TS5, The Wombats, The Kooks, The Vaccines, Tom Grennan, Gabrielle and Amy Macdonald fill out the line-up.

Stage takeovers will come from Xtra Mile Records, Earache Records and BBC Introducing In Cumbria.

Welsh rockers Stereophonics

Festival co-founders Andy Smith and Ben Robinson said the event had been “three years in the making”.

They added: “Organising festivals is never easy, yet despite the false starts and setbacks encountered we have never been more geared up as we prepare for the festival of a lifetime.

“We are so very proud to announce our largest bill to date, keeping as many of those favourites you all booked for many moons ago while adding a bunch of big acts we have been working to bring to the fields for many years.

“It’s a marvellous medley of our favourite musicians and we’re so very excited to share them with you.”

They added: “There’s truly something for everyone at Kendal Calling next year, and we can’t wait to be together FINALLY once again!”

Stereophonics, who were booked to play in August before the event was cancelled, said: “We played Kendall Calling in 2017. It’s a great festival on a beautiful site with a fantastic crowd.

“We really enjoyed playing it back then and we can’t wait to headline the Saturday night next summer. See you there!”

Last year, Kendal Calling bosses cancelled their 2021 edition, citing a lack of Government guidance over the reopening process for live music and the absence of a Government-backed insurance scheme in case of cancellations.