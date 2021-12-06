More Music Lantern Festival in Morecambe at the weekend. Picture by Robin Zahler.

In pictures: Lantern parade lights up the west end of Morecambe

The people of the West End of Morecambe came together for a community lantern parade to mark the beginning of the festive season.

By Michelle Blade
Monday, 6th December 2021, 3:27 pm
Updated Monday, 6th December 2021, 3:28 pm

Before the More Music Lantern Festival parade there were a range of free activities and workshops, including lantern making so everyone could join in the candlelit procession from More Music.

The Lantern Festival joined forces with the Creative West End Network’s Winter Market so people attending both events could enjoy performances, workshops and pick up a few Christmas treats from the stalls too.

A spokesman for More Music said: "The joy of seeing an intergenerational event bringing everyone together after a period that has been isolating for many.”

1. Lantern festival

More Music Lantern Festival in Morecambe at the weekend. Picture by Robin Zahler.

Photo: Robin Zahler

Photo Sales

2. Lantern festival

More Music Lantern Festival in Morecambe at the weekend. Picture by Robin Zahler.

Photo: Robin Zahler

Photo Sales

3. Lantern festival

More Music Lantern Festival in Morecambe at the weekend. Picture by Robin Zahler.

Photo: Robin Zahler

Photo Sales

4. Lantern festival

More Music Lantern Festival in Morecambe at the weekend. Picture by Robin Zahler.

Photo: Robin Zahler

Photo Sales
MorecambeWest End
Next Page
Page 1 of 4