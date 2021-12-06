In pictures: Lantern parade lights up the west end of Morecambe

Before the More Music Lantern Festival parade there were a range of free activities and workshops, including lantern making so everyone could join in the candlelit procession from More Music.

The Lantern Festival joined forces with the Creative West End Network’s Winter Market so people attending both events could enjoy performances, workshops and pick up a few Christmas treats from the stalls too.

A spokesman for More Music said: "The joy of seeing an intergenerational event bringing everyone together after a period that has been isolating for many.”

Lantern festival More Music Lantern Festival in Morecambe at the weekend. Picture by Robin Zahler.

