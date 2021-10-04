In pictures: Dino Day in Lancaster was a treat

Children and adults met Richie Raptor, baby dinosaurs, Cory the talking dinosaur, Tank Triceratops, Spence Spinosaurus and Zeus the T-rex at the prehistoric event.
There was face painting, a dino poo and slime drop-in and a fairground to enjoy.
A selfie with Richie Raptor during the Dino Day in Lancaster City Centre. Photo: David Hurst
Shoppers meet Richie Raptor during the Dino Day in Lancaster City Centre. Photo: David Hurst
Richie Raptor nips into the Body Shop during the Dino Day in Lancaster City Centre. Photo: David Hurst
Shoppers meet Richie Raptor during the Dino Day in Lancaster City Centre. Photo: David Hurst
