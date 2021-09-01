Highest Point festival organisers announce full line up for family event this Sunday in Lancaster

The Big Family Day out is back for its third year at the festival next weekend, with a huge number of free festival style events and activities designed for kids of all games all included within the ticket price.

The event this year is sponsored by Booths, and will take place on the final day of Highest Point festival on Sunday September 5.

Once inside the event, guests can meet the PJ Masks as they’ll be making appearances at intervals throughout the day, see live performances from Yolanda’s Band Jam, The Cuban Brothers and Donny Disco, a grand parade, Tipi Den Building, Samba Drumming Workshops, Ibiza Beats Yoga, Arts and Craft Workshops, Mad Science, Magic and Theatre Shows, DJ workshops, storytelling, bubble displays and face painting.

There is plenty of entertainment at the Big Family Day Out this weekend at the Highest Point festival in Williamson Park.

Families attending the event can meet the PJ Masks at The Big Family Day Out, where the kids favourite TV superheroes will be making appearances at intervals across the day,

YolanDa's Band Jam - as seen on Cbeebies – will perform on the main stage, getting the party started with her upbeat music and singalong favourites.

The Cuban Brothers will blow the roof off, with their jaw dropping B-Boy action, riotous comedy and disco moves. If that wasn’t enough Donny Disco will keep everyone dancing and throwing shapes with one of his legendary DJ sets!

The whole family can throw some shapes at the BabyFunk Disco, hosted by Funkademia in The Dell, the festival’s woodland stage, with all sorts of wonderful surprises down there to keep the young and old entertained.

Join the Grand Parade of the Weird & Wonderful lead by Fat Cat Brass Band on stilts for a walk around the park, think bubbles, confetti and dancing!

The event runs from 10am - 4pm and there are still a small number of tickets available via the Skiddle website.

Kids under the age of 5 can attend for free, with tickets for children aged six-17 just £10, and tickets for adults available for £15.

The full Sunday lineup for The Big Family Day Out includes:

Main Stage - PJ Masks / YolanDa’s Band Jam / The Cuban Brothers / Donny Disco

The Chris Glaba New Music Stage - Live Bands

The Dell - Funkademia presents the BabyFunk Disco with DJs and activities

The Dip - Music Workshops / Theatre Shows / Skiddle Academy DJ Workshops / Art Workshops / Craft Workshops / Ebubilio Giant Bubble Displays

The Sundial - Circus & Aerial Workshops & Performances

The Woods - Magic Shows / Storytelling / Tipi Den Building

The Waterfall - Family Ibiza Beats Yoga

Throughout The Park - Samba Drumming Workshops / Mad Science / Theatre Shows / Art Workshops

The Big Family Day Out this year is being sponsored by retailer Booths.

John Gill, head of marketing and trading said “Booths are absolutely delighted to sponsor The Big Family Day Out at Highest Point Festival 2021. I’m sure it will be a fun-filled day for all of the family!”

The Big Family Day Out organiser, Holly Wignall said: "We are all buzzing for the weekend, our new Big Family Day Out is going to be an unbelievable party, at the last event we saw so many smiling faces across the day.

"It’s an honour to be working with so many great local organisations and showcasing some of the amazing talent we have on our doorstep in Lancaster"

Highest Point Festival, which was originally meant to take place in May 2020, will now span over four days, from Thursday September 2 until Sunday September 5.

The biggest open-air music festival in the region, Highest Point, sets to welcome 25,000 ticket holders to a fun-filled musical weekend, in the incredible setting of Williamson Park.