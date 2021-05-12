Giggles soft indoor play area at Lancaster Leisure Park due to reopen on May 17

Giggles. Play and Adventure. Lancaster Leisure Park.

Giggles Play and Adventure has indoor climbing frames and soft play for infants, toddlers and juniors.

They can also provide children's parties and options for exclusive use are available on Sundays from 4pm-6pm.

Giggles have put in place all the necessary measures post-Covid to keep everyone safe.

Giggles was awarded the Covid secure certificate from Lancaster City Council in September 2020.

Booking is essential. Please ring and pre-book your session on 01524 542856.

Unfortunately, Giggles cannot accommodate anyone without a booking.