Folk singer Sam Lee to perform at More Music in Morecambe

Singer Sam Lee will be performing at More Music in Morecambe on October 24.

Sam Lee is a unique figure in British music. Whether on record or live on stage, he weaves contemporary threads through traditional material and ‘rewilds’ it to often stunning and inspiring effect.

Since childhood singalongs around campfires, folk song and mother nature have been indivisible passions for Sam and on the acclaimed singer’s third album, ’Old Wow’, these two obsessions were fused together. ‘Old Wow’ was released by Cooking Vinyl in January 2020 and is the first of Sam’s albums to be produced by Suede’s Bernard Butler.

It also featured a special guest vocal appearance by Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser.

Following the successful release of ‘Old Wow’, Sam and his band were in the process of undertaking a major nationwide tour in February 2020 when the pandemic struck. They managed to complete all the dates, rounding off with a sell-out show at London’s EartH venue before the first lockdown took hold.

Though Sam has since published his debut book (‘The Nightingale, Notes on a Songbird’ – Century/ Penguin Random House), spear-headed a project with English Heritage, and conducted online and in-the-field events, like many performers, he hasn’t performed on stage since last year.

More Music welcome Sam to perform in Morecambe on October 24 on his Old Wow UK Tour.

And in addition, 16 months after release, ‘Old Wow’ itself is being revisited and was reissued on September 24 as ‘Old Wow+’, this time with six additional and new versions of ‘Awake, Awake Sweet England’ / ‘John Barleycorn’ / ‘Lay This Body Down’ (Live) / ‘The Moon Shines Bright’ (Live) / ‘Tan Yard Side’ / Improvisation. ​

That album led to Sam becoming the creative lead for English Heritage’s Songs of England project which resulted in three music films being shot of Sam singing these ancient songs from within the centre of Stonehenge.

Tickets for the gig at More Music in Morecambe cost £16.