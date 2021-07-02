Coffee concert at Lancaster Priory was a delightful mix of pieces
Five players from Lancaster’s Haffner Orchestra gave a live concert at Lancaster Priory with flute, clarinet, oboe, bassoon and French horn as part of a series running each weekend.
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 10:37 am
The programme was a delightful mix of pieces from a Beethoven Bagatelle to Bossa Nova and Charleston arrangements by Norman Hallam and enjoyed by a large, very appreciative audience – online tickets were all sold out by the night before.
The event was part of the coffee concert series at the Priory, which are free of charge.
They take place on Saturday mornings at 10.30am.
The full orchestra hopes to be performing live in Lancaster again before too long – normally there are big concerts in November, February and June.