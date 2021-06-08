Calling Cumbrian Creatives to take part in a new project and exhibition

The project will showcase some of the exceptional creativity in Cumbria, and is offering five paid commissions, with applications open to anyone living in Cumbria.

From June 25 to July 25, Artful Ways invites people from all across the cultural sector to meet up outside, to walk between studios, venues and other cultural landmarks, and to make a piece of work in response. Their tracks, recorded with an easy-to-use app, will be added to a new map celebrating Cumbria's creative richness. Pieces of creative work made by participants - from professional artists and budding creatives - will be shared on the website and a selection will be chosen to feature in a touring exhibition.

While Artful Ways invites everyone who takes part to share a piece of creative work, the paid commissions provide an opportunity to spend additional time planning, reflecting and crafting a more substantial piece. Applications will be reviewed by a selection panel and successful applicants will receive a designated space in the touring exhibition and will be invited to present at a special event at Tullie House in September, and to take part in a podcast.

The project invites people to meet with their creative neighbours for a walk, or visit a cultural venue (anything from a studio to a theatre, bookshop, gallery, museum, stone circle, poetry gathering etc.). The tracks they create are the artful ways of Cumbria and will be brought together on a digital map of creativity in Cumbria. Online platforms remain a great way of connecting, so for people who are unable to go outside or to meet others in person, the invitation is to meet up online as part of the project.

Successful applicants for these commissions will be required to make their own ‘artful way’ within Cumbria, and to create their response using any medium (photography, printing, dance, poetry, music, illustration, painting are just examples).

Artful Ways is being led by Harriet and Rob Fraser of environmental arts practice ‘somewhere nowhere’. It has been inspired by the online community that has grown through Cumbria Arts and Culture Network during Covid, and in response to a widespread wish to get outside, meet, and be creative. The project is being run with partners from across the county, including Tullie House, who will be launching the touring exhibition.

Harriet Fraser, somewhere nowhere project manager said: "There is so much creative talent across Cumbria and we’re excited to see who comes forward. Cumbria has such a rich diversity of practice, voice, culture and landscape, and we’d love the work to celebrate this. We want the audience to experience an inspiring collection of contemporary responses to place that celebrates Cumbria’s creative community, and reveals the potential for moving Cumbria’s creative and cultural heritage forwards."

Successful applicants’ work will feature in the exhibition that opens at Tullie House in September 2021, and in 2022 will tour to The Studio Morland, Florence Arts Centre and The Brewery Arts Centre. The creative work from this project, and the map of connections across the county, will be an exciting and positive reflection of Cumbria’s cultural sector and outstanding creativity.