Bolt out of the blue for Lancaster radio station

Former Bay Radio presenter Danny Matthews.

Bolt Radio which was set up by Liam Kennedy last year has already attracted lots of listeners with an agenda to entertain the nation with hot playlists and great presenters.

Station director Liam Kennedy said: “Popular DJ Danny Matthews of The Bay/Heart radio station will be presenting a show for us every second Sunday of the month from 1pm-4pm.

“He is playing solid gold 60s-90s classics with a different theme every month including Top 40 albums of all time.

Station director at Bolt Radio, Liam Kennedy.

“People will know Danny from The Bay radio and he does a lot of entertainment in the area as well as presenting a show for us at Bolt Radio.

Liam Kennedy started working in the radio industry when he was 16.

Liam said: “I finished school at 15 and I was at The Bay on the Monday.

“I’ve also done hospital radio and did four seasons at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

“I launched Bolt Radio in January 2020.

“The radio station broadcasts across Lancaster, Morecambe, Windermere and Kendal, what The Bay radio station covered really.

“I’m doing the breakfast show every morning from 6.45am and I am also responsible for the day to day running of the station, so you can catch me here at Bolt Radio working away till the early hours.

“It’s seven days a week broadcasting from my house.

“We are trying to get a bit more community focused, getting local charity groups involved.

“We are registered as a CIC ourselves.

“We are more local to the area, not like all these big radio stations and we want to promote localness and get the community involved in the station.”

For more information on Bolt Radio visit www.boltradio.co.uk.