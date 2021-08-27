Bingo That's Bonkers at Morecambe's Winter Gardens

Bingo That’s Bonkers is booked to hold one of their manic musical bingo nights at the historic building in Morecambe. On their website, the Bingo That’s Bonkers organisers say: “Bingo That’s Bonkers is coming to Morecambe. The chance to be picked at random to join in on the wide range of party games we have and win some really crazy prizes…of course the most Bonkers bingo session you will ever play.”