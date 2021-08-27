Bingo That's Bonkers at Morecambe's Winter Gardens
A night of bingo with a difference is on offer at Morecambe’s Winter Gardens this Sunday, (August 29).
Friday, 27th August 2021, 10:03 am
Updated
Friday, 27th August 2021, 10:04 am
Bingo That’s Bonkers is booked to hold one of their manic musical bingo nights at the historic building in Morecambe. On their website, the Bingo That’s Bonkers organisers say: “Bingo That’s Bonkers is coming to Morecambe. The chance to be picked at random to join in on the wide range of party games we have and win some really crazy prizes…of course the most Bonkers bingo session you will ever play.”
The event from 6pm will include pop music and singalong anthems from the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s and will feature DJ Perry and John Ashley. Tickets from here