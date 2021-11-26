Beta Band founding member Steve Mason concert tour coming to Morecambe

Mason, who is now best known as an artist with a rare melodic gift and an urge to experiment will be appearing at More music in Morecambe on Friday December 17.

From his debut solo album, the elegantly melancholy Boys Outside, to his latest release About The Light, Mason has never taken a step back, continually investigating where the boundaries between the craft of songwriting, technology and free expression lie.

Mason rose to widespread critical acclaim in the late ‘90s as a member of The Beta Band, earning a notorious reputation among fans and UK press during the post-Brit-pop era, thanks to releases like 1998s The Three EP’s and 2001’s Hot Shots II. As well as a series of successful singles and EP’s all 3 of the bands albums reached the national album charts top 20. Following the demise of the band he recorded with both Black Affair and Good Face before going solo. He has released 4 solo albums to date.

Scottish singer, songwriter and producer Steve Mason visits More Music in Morecambe on Friday December 17 as part of a limited UK tour. Picture by Gavin Watson.

With a number of solo tours under his belt, Mason wished to re-create the same live energy on record; the resulting album, 2019’s About the Light, featured a live band throughout the recording process to capture the feeling of his shows.

The concert for More Music is part of a short tour being organised by Off The Beaten Track Touring who aim to bring incredible artists to intimate venues and unusual locations. They have previously put on concerts in Lancaster by King Creosote and Super Furry Animals frontman and main song-writer Gruff Rhys.