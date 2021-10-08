Apple weekend for the whole family at Beetham Nurseries near Milnthorpe

Beetham Nurseries is hosting an apple weekend for the whole family to enjoy.

Apple Weekend is an annual event enjoyed by all the family, showcasing more than 40 varieties of apple trees alongside various other fruits.

As well as many fruit trees to browse and shop, there will be activities across the weekend which will include a family treasure hunt around the garden centre, inviting visitors to explore all corners to find letters to create a magic word, as well as a children’s art competition running to the end of October, with a very special prize for the winner.

For those wishing to add a fruit tree to their outdoor space, an exclusive discount will be available all weekend for customers to enjoy, as well as the chance to win an Apple Scrumptious Tree.

The knowledgeable team at Beetham will be on hand throughout the event to advise on the perfect plant for your space and how to take care of it.

Andy Gilchrist, local apple expert will return on Sunday October 10 to assist customers and identify their own apples from their own garden.

The Garden Cafe and Terrace will be offering exclusive fruity menus for the weekend, so there really is something for everyone to enjoy this

Apple Weekend 2021.

Beetham Nurseries managing director, Stephen Abbit said: ‘“It has been another unprecedented year for everyone and whilst we are all still adapting to life with Coronavirus still being present, we are delighted to announce that one of our most popular events Apple Weekend will go ahead again for 2021, we look forward to welcoming customers to what is sure to be a fantastic event safely.”

Beetham Nurseries will be open Saturday 9am - 5.30pm and Sunday 10am - 4.30pm.