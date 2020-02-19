Art Safari celebrates first anniversary in Lancaster

A weekend of events will celebrate the first anniversary of the Lancaster Art Safari.

It’s a year since the Friends of Lancaster City Museum launched the free Art Safari guide which helps locals and visitors alike to explore all kinds of art in various locations across the city.

Art Safari celebrates its first anniversary in Lancaster.

To celebrate the anniversary, many venues will be hosting special events from February 21-23.

Lancaster City Museum will mark the occasion on the Saturday and Sunday with free children’s drawing and creative writing competitions and a chance to view Wild at the Margins, the current exhibition by Fay Collins and Janet Robinson.

Among free events elsewhere are a LoveLinks launch day at Arteria on the Saturday from 9.30am-5pm where visitors can see Rachel Hearne’s beautiful collaborative community art project in aid of CancerCare; a chance to meet the artist and see live drawing at The Elles Gallery (Saturday); an art exhibition by Polly Marix Evans at The Gregson cafe & bar (Saturday & Sunday); and a discussion on getting started in the art world, hosted by GRAFT Lancaster at the Gregson (3-5pm Saturday).

There will be a small charge for some other events including a Magical Storytelling Evening by Edward Foster at King Street Studios on the Saturday at 7pm; an adventure talk by Simon Chapman and rainforest activities at Pizza Margherita from 11.30am-12.30pm on Sunday; a talk about art conservation, hosted by the Friends of Lancaster Maritime Museum, at the Maritime Museum on Sunday at 2pm; and a relaxed life drawing event at The Gregson on Sunday evening.

The free Art Safari guide, which was supported by Lancaster BID, is available at all the participating locations.