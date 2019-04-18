Teenager injured at Jump Rush trampoline park in Morecambe

A teenage boy was taken to hospital on Wednesday after injuring his leg trampolining in Morecambe.

The boy was at Jump Rush in Northumberland Street when the accident happened just after 11am.

Paramedics were called to the scene along with an air ambulance – which was given clearance to land in a nearby car park by police – and a rapid response vehicle.

Paramedics assessed the teen at the site before he was taken by ambulance to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary for treatment.

Jump Rush said the centre continued to operate.