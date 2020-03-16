Wilmslow 7-6 Vale of Lune

On a gloomy damp afternoon the Vale of Lune suffered a narrow defeat at the hands of Wilmslow on Saturday.

In their own den the Wolves drew first blood with a converted try in the eighth minute following a positive opening from the Vale, but when an attack broke down Wilmslow swept down the slope as a dog legged Vale defence tried to regroup.

Suddenly the Wolves’ claws were out, teeth were gleaming as Vale’s defenders felt the attacker’s hot breath on them.

Tackles were missed and when scrum half Sean Street nipped over it was something of a formality, winger James Coulthurst added the conversion as the Wilmslow faithful settled back for more of the same.

However, they were to be disappointed because the Vale gave their bootstraps an extra yank and there was to be no repetition of any further sloppiness.

Vale responded immediately when Jack Ayrton broke up a dangerous Wilmslow attack with a timely interception to blast his way deep into the Cheshire side’s territory.

Jack Finan hoisted a delicate kick that hung in the air and was latched onto by Matt Humpage but Wilmslow cleared their lines which were under threat.

Vale were playing controlled, composed rugby, the balance was right, the engine purring and in the 21st minute all their efforts bore fruit when Alex Briggs kicked a penalty goal. Boosted by the score the Vale stepped up a gear; Scott Manning went arrowing through the middle, James Robinson set off on a leg pumping rumble and Jordan Fern had little flirt down his wing.

Wilmslow scrambled to plug the gaps and found the heat turned up in the scrums as that skilled practitioner of the dark arts, prop Ross Pillow, went about his business.

A vigorous Vale scrum brought a penalty but Mr Reliable Briggs missed the target on the half hour mark.

With the flood lights casting a silvery sheen on the pitch Harry Finan made one of his soft shoed breaks after a charge from Andy Powers as an absorbing half drew to a close.

Vale had thwarted Wilmslow’s ambition in the first half and they continued in the same vein in the at the start of the second 40 as Wilmslow searched for a way through a well organised defence in which everyone played their part.

As the hour mark approached Vale came more and more into the game, their defensive qualities had taken some of the sting out of Wilmslow and their time had come An attacking line out ten metres out caused Wilmslow to scuttle around in the red zone and they gave away the inevitable penalty within range of the posts which Briggs carefully guided between the uprights in the 62nd minute.

If the Vale entertained any thoughts of edging into a lead then Wilmslow had other ideas as they upped the ante to make victory secure with a series of thumping attacks that tested the visitor’s defences until the pips started to squeak.

When Wilmslow were awarded a penalty from in front it looked like curtains for the Vale but Coulthurst pulled his kick wide of the posts in the 67th minute.

There was no margin for error as the clock began to tick down, any chances were as precious as a pack of toilet rolls, and when Vale were awarded a penalty 45 metres out Briggs put plenty of beef into his kick but it fell just short.

It all became rather frantic in the closing minutes, nobody could afford to relax, there were huge sighs of relief from the home supporters a sense of disappointment from the Vale when the whistle

went.