WATCH: Isaac Lowe and Ryan Walsh weigh in ahead of British title clash on big Groves-Eubank Jnr bill

Isaac Lowe and Ryan Walsh got up close and personal on Friday at the weigh in for their big British title clash.

Isaac Lowe insists he couldn't be better prepared for the biggest fight of his life.

The pair meet for the Norfolk man’s Lord Lonsdale belt on the George Groves-Chris Eubank Jnr undercard at the Manchester Arena on Saturday night.

Lowe is looking to make Lancaster and Morecambe boxing history knowing that victory would make him the district’s first professional British champion.

The 24-year-old says his preparations couldn’t have gone any better having shared rounds in sparring with Josh Warrington, who challenges Lee Selby for the IBF world featherweight title in May, and two-weight world champion Carl Frampton.

“I think I sparred with Carl for about three or four weeks on the trot,” Lowe said.

“He’s an elite level champion and one of the pound-for-pound best.

“I think I coped very well with him and to be asked back to do more sparring you must be doing something right because they wouldn’t be sparring with you if they didn’t think you couldn’t compete with them or help them.

“Especially for Ryan it was perfect sparring and it was a pleasure to share the ring with him.

“Sparring Josh and the rest as well has put me in great stead for this fight.

“I don’t see me having any problems coping with Ryan Walsh.”