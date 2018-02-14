Warrior Lowe ready to be the history boy and lift British title

Isaac Lowe believes he’s more than ready to take his place in Lancaster and Morecambe boxing history on Saturday night.

Victory over Ryan Walsh at the Manchester Arena would see the Westgate Warrior become the first boxer born in the district to win a professional British title.

Having already lifted the English and Commonwealth featherweight straps the 24-year-old is full focused on winning another major honour in just his 17th professional contest.

The ‘Lancaster Lion’ Alan Lamb lost out to Clinton McKenzie in a British light welterweight title clash in Liverpool back in April 1983 with Lowe looking to go one better.

“I’m in great shape,” the former Lancaster Boxing Academy youngster said after Monday’s press conference.

“I’m feeling good as I always do. I do everything right, my weight is perfect.

“It’s a boyhood dream coming true on Saturday night, fighting in front of 22,000 people in Manchester for the Lonsdale belt.

“I’m going to win it and put Morecambe and Lancaster on the map.

“I think Alan Lamb was the last person from our area to fight for a British title 30 or 40 years ago.

“If I do it, it will be a dream come true.

“One day I want that big fight at Morecambe’s football ground.

“If I can get the British title then who knows.”

Lowe is expecting a thrilling fight with the more experienced Walsh who has been involved in five British title fights and holds the belt outright.

The Morecambe man is however supremely confident that when all is said and done he’s going to come out on top.

“I’m going to win and I’m going to win in style,” Lowe, 14-0-2 as a professional, said.

“It’s either going to be a knockout or a stoppage but the most important thing is that my hand gets raised.

“As long as I win I don’t care.”

The pair meet on the undercard of George Groves and Chris Eubank Jnr’s all-British dust up live on ITV Box Office with Lowe knowing who he is backing to reach the final of the World Boxing Super Series.

“It’s going to be an absolute blockbuster,” he said.

“I think they’re both going to get stuck into it, a bit like me and Ryan.

“I’m going with George Groves myself.

“He’s more likely to stick to his boxing, although I’m expecting it to be a tear up, and I think he’s got the power to hurt Eubank.”