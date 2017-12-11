UPDATE: Confusion as Tyson Fury’s anti-doping hearing fails to start as planned

Confusion reigned as Tyson Fury’s National Anti Doping Panel hearing failed to start as planned on Monday.

Both Morecambe’s former world heavyweight and UK Anti-Doping were expected to finally bring an end to their dispute this week.

The 29-year-old and his cousin and fellow fighter Hughie, 23, tested positive for the banned steroid nandrolone in February 2015.

The pair, however, were not charged by UKAD until June 2016, by which time Tyson had beaten Wladimir Klitschko.

A rematch with the Ukrainian was scheduled for July 2016 but Fury postponed the fight, citing a sprained ankle, on the same day the charge was announced.

Both Hughie and Tyson Fury have strongly denied the nandrolone charge, claiming the positive was a result of eating wild boar that had not been castrated - a defence similar to the one used by cycling star Alberto Contador when he tested positive for a steroid in 2010.

The Fury case has been complicated by several other factors, though, as Tyson Fury failed a test for cocaine in September 2016 and later admitted using the recreational drug to deal with depression.

Having already postponed another Klitschko rematch date and facing the prospect of having his titles stripped from him, Fury relinquished his belts on October 12.

A day later, the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC) suspended his licence and his career has been in limbo ever since.

The anti-doping tribunal was halted back in August after just one day because one of the lawyers involved had a conflict of interest.

The arbitration panel were set to hear evidence for at least two days before retiring to deliberate and write their decision.

That process usually takes a few weeks, which would push the verdict back until January.

The next move now is unclear with Fury having stepped up a potential comeback in recent weeks, returning to the gym and signing a management deal with MTK Global.