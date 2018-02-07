Trainer Jimmy Harrington delighted with “maturing” Isaac Lowe ahead of Ryan Walsh clash

Isaac Lowe’s trainer Jimmy Harrington believes his man is maturing at just the right time ahead of his British title fight.

Jimmy Harrington prepares Isaac Lowe for a training session at his Freedom ABC gym in the grounds of Lindholme prison in Doncaster.

Morecambe’s unbeaten former English and Commonwealth champion challenges Lord Lonsdale belt holder Ryan Walsh on the undercard of George Groves and Chris Eubank Jnr’s clash at the Manchester Arena on February 17.

Lowe has been guided by Harrington for the best part of three years, the pair working together at the corner man’s Freedom ABC gym in the grounds of Lindholme gym in Doncaster.

The Yorkshireman has seen plenty of development over that time and insists there is plenty more to come as the 24-year-old looks to add another major honour in just his 17th professional fight.

“The other night I watched the Dennis Ceylan fight he had for the European title last year and saw flaws in him,” Harrington said.

“It’s as nice as a trainer to look at a boxer and think there’s work to do.

“He’s improved since then, I’m not going to tell you how, on the 17th of February he’ll show what’s been the last nine or 10 months of work and graft in the gym and he has stayed in the gym.

“We sat down and had a chat and I told him he couldn’t just come in in bits and bobs between fights.

“He’s been disciplined and that’s what we’ve worked on, the overall discipline of the lad.

“It’s coming together now and he’s maturing as a man and a boxer.

“He knows where he wants to be going and he can only get there by what he puts in.”

As well as putting the hard yards in Harrington is seeing plenty of physical development. “You forget the age of the lad,” he said.

“He was only 21 when he came to us and he’s only just maturing into a man now.

“The lad could do super bantamweight, bantamweight, but he’s campaigned at featherweight and he’s growing into a decent sized one now.”

Settling in South Yorkshire came after Lowe had flitted between trainers, spending his amateur and early pro career with Morecambe’s Bob Howard before brief spells with Peter Fury, who guided nephew Tyson to his heavyweight titles, and Jamie Moore, who now looks after two-weight world champion Carl Frampton.

“Bob still a massive part of the team and always will be,” Harrington said.

“Isaac walked into this gym as a sparring partner about three years ago.

“Bob got in touch after and said he couldn’t dedicate all his time to him and Isaac had family in the area and that was it.

“He’s fit into the gym fantastically, he’s a great character around the gym, he’s a pleasure to be around.

“When his head is on and grafting, you couldn’t wish for a better professional than Isaac Lowe.”