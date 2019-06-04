Torrisholme beaten by Withnell Fold

Torrisholme were beaten by 44 runs at home to Withnell Fold on Saturday in a game that was reduced to 42 overs each.

Captain Jack Heap won the toss and decided to put the visitors into bat first, and they made a positive start.

Rana Javeed (20) and Tariq Hassan (34) put some early runs on the board but Phil Sparrow (1-23), with the help of Bryson Little in the field, and Heap (5-22) took the two wickets to halt the visitors’ progress. Aaron Tinker removed Steven Rutter (11) , Joseph Wills taking the catch, and Heap was at it again when he took the wickets of Ben Dowling (45), Phil Willacy (9), Richard Bentham (2) and Khalid Valimulla (2).

James Eccles finished with figures of 3-38, he got rid of Lee Fowler (3), Stuart Ashton (2) and captain Gavin Cooper (4), as Withnell Fold were all out for 150.

Torrisholme fell short of their target though, despite a decent start by their top order. Siddhant Ravishankar (16) and Will Beeden (18) both reached double figures, as did Wills (18) and James Cookson (23).

Stuart Errington managed a knock of 10 also, but the rest of the order fell apart and Torrisholme were all out for just 106.

Torrisholme returned to action on Sunday though and were victorious in the Meyler Cup, beating Norcross by six wickets.

Norcross batted first and reached 171-7, with Zachary Gane (72) the standout batsman for the visitors.

Eccles (3-27), Cookson (2-9), Sparrow (1-41) and Ben Schofield (1-21) took the wickets for Torrisholme.

In reply, Torrisholme finished on 173-4, with major knocks from Karl Hansson (43no), Siddhant Ravishankar (37no), Errington (37), John Hewetson (25) and Cookson (10).