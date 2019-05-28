Swarbrick shines before rain comes as Lancaster’s game with Eccleston is abandoned

Lancaster were denied the chance of victory on Saturday when their game with Eccleston was abandoned due to the weather.

Lancaster had posted an impressive 236-6 from 39 overs before the rain came, with Charlie Swarbrick once again showing his class with another century.

The Lune Road club didn’t get off to the best of starts though when Kieran Moffat (8) was bowled by Mark Jeffers (1-28).

However, fellow opener, Steven Fisher (49), put in a good performance, falling a run short of his half-century before being caught by Sam Norris off Thomas Wilkinson (1-54).

Swarbrick was the star man though, recording a knock of 105 before finally being caught by Wilkinson off the bowling of Peter Cummings (2-39).

Jamie Heywood reached double figures but after reaching 13 he was dismissed by Michael Atkinson (1-31), Norris again taking the catch.

Thomas Newark managed a knock of 31 before falling victim to Cummings with the help of Atkinson, while Laurie Atkinson was stumped by Adam Norris off the bowling of Iain Bradley (1-37).

Lee Marshall (4no) and Lee Sparks (1no) were left unbeaten at the crease after 39 overs, but that was the end of the action as the rain came and play was called to a halt, with both sides picking up two points.