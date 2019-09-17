Superb Morecambe secure promotion

Morecambe secured promotion on the last day of the Palace Shield season on Saturday after beating Standish by six wickets at Woodhill Lane.

Standish batted first and were all out for just 120, although Usman Khushnood did record an impressive knock of 53 for the visitors.

Tommy Clough (5-41) was the leading wicket taker, while Jamie Cassidy (3-20) and Graeme Cassidy (2-16) also made important contributions.

Morecambe wrapped the victory up in 27 overs, with Lewis Smith (38), Luke Pearson (10) and captain Ryan Pearson (49) comfortably helping their side over the line.

The result sees Morecambe finish second in the Premier Division, two points clear of third place Croston and 45 points behind champions Lancaster, who beat Preston by one wicket on Saturday.

Preston captain Muhammad Nauman won the toss and decided to put his team into bat first, but it seemed as though Lancaster were going to cruise to victory after bowling the home side out for just 80 runs.

Liam Moffat finished with superb figures of 7-42, while Charlie Swarbrick (3-17) took the other wickets.

However, Lancaster were made to work hard for the win, with only three batsmen reaching double figures – they eventually got over the line, finishing on 81-9.

Lee Marshall was their leading run scorer with an unbeaten knock of 31, while Jamie Heywood (10) and Liam Moffat (12) also contributed.

The win sees Lancaster end their league season unbeaten, with 18 wins from 22.

In Division One A, Torrisholme ended their 2018/19 campaign with an eight wicket win away at Grimsargh.

Joseph Wills (5-15) and Jono Gates (4-37) helped bowl the home side out for 62 in 27 overs, and in reply, James Cookson (27) and Will Beeden (32) led the charge as Torrisholem reached 63-2 in just over 13 overs.

Torrisholme were back in action on Sunday when they lost by 29 runs at home to bottom side Norcross in the Sunday Division Two West.

Norcross batted first and finished on 225-5, while Torrisholme could only reach 196-7.