Silverdale avoid drop following crucial victory against Holme

With Carnforth winning the Westmorland Cricket League last week, the focus shifted to who will be playing Division One cricket next season.

Holme travelled to Silverdale knowing the winners would avoid the drop.

The visitors won the toss and invited James Greenall’s team to bat first.

Jon Mason held the innings together, making 48 from 115 balls with only Greenall (13) joining him in double figures.

Lee Barnes (6-47) and Matty Wright (3-28) took wickets regularly, Barnes going past 50 wickets for the season as Silverdale were all out for 108.

Holmes’ problem has been lack of runs and Jon Mason (2-14) and Phil Mason (2-39) reduced them to 25-4 but gradually and then with increasing confidence, Lee Barnes (34) and Liam Teasdale (19) brought Holme into the game as the score reached 63 without further loss.

Barnes then pulled Matty James (4-12) to Greenall at midwicket who took a good catch.

Wright (15 not out) kept going, but James finished the game with wicket keeper David Mason taking his third catch.

It is Silverdale who will be playing Division One cricket next year.

Joining them will be Bare, who beat Westgate 2nds by three wickets.

Mat Cook (3-29) and Archit Bhardaj (3-23)kept Westgate to 116-8 on a slow pitch.

After losing two early wickets, Robbie White (31) and Bhardaj (26) rebuilt before Jacob Vaughan (3-33) prompted a collapse.

Cook made 23 in his inimitable way and although he was bowled before the end he had done enough to take Bare into the top division for the first time since 2015.

Carnforth beat Arnside by seven wickets with Tom Parkinson (7-16) passing 60 wickets for the season.

Westgate sealed the Division One runners-up spot with a nervy two wicket win against Milnthorpe.

Mike Wills (48) and James Parkinson (39 not out) helped Milnthorpe to reach 129-8, Dylan Conroy taking 3-10.

Craig Buchanan (32) and Andy Hill (46 not out) started the chase well, but spinner Andy Cormack (6-34) precipitated a fall of wickets and it took Matthew Hannigan (22) to join Hill in a crucial stand to enable Westgate to clinch victory.

Burneside made 152-8 with Rob Davies making 51. Darren Nightingale made only 13, but that was enough to get him past the 700 run milestone for the season.

Lee Tattersall (3-30) was the pick of the bowlers against his former side.

Sedgwick’s openers, Carl Bevan (60) and Aaron Lomas (55 not out) took any sting out of the pursuit as Sedgwick finished seventh in their first season back in Division One.

Dave Jack made 78 as Shireshead were 160 all out with Sam Calverley taking 4-34.

Heysham chased down the target to win by three wickets with Damien Keegan making 62 not out and Calverley 46, whilst Josh Smethurst took 5-34, recording his first five wicket haul in Division One.

Trimpell enjoyed a second successive win, beating Warton by 25 runs, with captain James Lambert top scoring with 57 in his side’s 168, Ali Matthews taking 4/14.

At 64-6 Warton seemed out of the game, but batting at number eight, Tom Barnfield (70 not out) before running out of partners.

Steve Beniston took 3-16 and Peter McDermid 3-13.

Sam Tomlinson (26) and Michael Baxendale (40) gave Carnforth 2nds a good start, but Josh Shorrock (3-43) and Adam Wilson (4-32) bowled out the Division Two champions for 128.

Netherfield 3rds received a good start from Reece Irving (33) and Tim Reddin (23) but lost wickets thereafter with Archie Rich (3-24) returning the best figures as Netherfield 3rds finished an agonising seven runs short.