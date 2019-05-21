Shepherd and Richardson lead the way as Arnside move to top of Division One

Arnside went to the top of Division One in the Westmorland Cricket League with a 53-run win in a high scoring match at Trimpell.

Mike Shepherd (89no) and Adam Richardson (112) made the most of the good surface to add 202 for the second wicket, which enabled Richard Hodgson to declare after 37 overs.

Richardson scored his second century of the season with 13 fours and three sixes.

After James Rafferty and Adam Cowperthwaite made early inroads, Malakaye Brooks (44) peppered the boundary in an entertaining cameo.

After he was dismissed, former Moor Hospital batsman Martin Holt (33) and James Ferguson (57) thrived to such an extent in a 97-run partnership that with 14 overs left the home side needed only a run a ball.

The re-introduction of off spinner David Birch (4-32) brought about a collapse as Arnside won with five overs to spare.

Carnforth suffered their first defeat of the season as Warton’s Graeme Crowther (6-20) and Steven Beck (3-28) ran through the Carnforth batting line up.

After four games, Crowther has taken 20 wickets at the astonishing average of three.

There were no alarms as Warton won by seven wickets.

Heysham’s Damien Keegan (69) scored his first 50 for the club receiving good support from Ashton Ward (47) as the home side posted 214 against Silverdale . Andy Powers (5-31) and Sam Calverley (3-30) were to the fore as Silverdale were all out for 91.

Tom Jacques, Adam Murphy and Simon Gould all made 30s as Shireshead posted 182 against Holme, for whom Simon Shipperd took 5-74.

David Jack was as his best, taking 7-32 as Holme was all out for 79.

It was a father and son show for Milnthorpe.

Dad Mike Wills opened the batting and scored 76 as his side notched up 182 against Burneside.

Son Darren then took 7-23 as Burneside succumbed for 62 inside 18 overs.

Dylan Conroy’s 53 was the lynchpin of Westgate’s 153. Sedgwick never got going in response and were dismissed for 79 with Andy Hill claiming 4-8.

In Division Two, Coniston’s Nathan Atkinson took 8-14 as the home side beat Westgate 2nd XI by 81 runs, despite the efforts of Ryan McMenamin (5-53) and Peter Wilson (4-12) .

Carnforth 2nd XI made 224-4 dec with 50s for Wayne Tomlinson, Lindsay Thompson and Glenn Russell.

Cartmel, at 202-7 with J Cowperthwaite (57), were in with a chance, but Russell (4-31) took three wickets for one run to end the game.

Shireshead 2nd XI beat Bare by 32 runs with Paul Coulton (40) and Alan Moulsdale the outstanding performers.

Arron Cross took 4-12 as Heysham 2nd XI beat Kirkby Lonsdale by eight wickets.

In Division Three, Arnside’s 2nd XI beat Carnforth 3rds despite Daniel Butterfield’s 5-11, Galgate beat Leven Valley by nine wickets, Holme 2nd XI beat Netherfield 4th XI by eight wickets with Neil Moysey scoring 54no.

Sam Fletcher made 122 not out as Windermere beat Silverdale 2nd XI and Sedgwick 2nd XI beat Ingleton for the second time in five days. In Division Four, there were wins for Ambleside, Burneside 2nd XI (Giles Holden 59no) and Sedbergh School, and a winning draw for Coniston 2nd XI (Chris Rouse 78).

In the Hackney & Leigh T20, Holme enjoyed a last ball win against Sedgwick, Shireshead (Tom Jacques 69, David Jack 51) beat Milnthorpe (Mike Wills 50) with the stand out performance being from Burneside’s Darren Nightingale whose 95 secured a six-wicket victory against Westgate with two balls to spare.