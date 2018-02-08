Harrogate 28-10 Kirkby Lonsdale

Kirkby Lonsdale’s visit to Ruddings Park ended in defeat on Saturday, losing 28-10 at Harrogate.

The hosts opened the scoring when their number eight picked the ball up from a scrum and mauled towards the line, eventually getting their loose head prop Charley Purkis-McEndoo over for the try.

The home stand-off Luke White nailed the conversion from wide out to make it 7-0 after six minutes .

Kirkby hit back with a try of their own – a high tackle gave them a penalty, Scott Armstrong found touch and Kirkby attacked from the lineout.

Skipper Ben Walker eventually jinked through to score but although Pickthall struck the ball well the conversion shaved the wrong side of the post and it was 7-5 after 15 minutes.

Harrogate extended their lead though when influential number seven Guy Coser crashed over near the corner flag, White again nailing the conversion from wide out to make it 14-5 with 22 minutes played.

It was the home side who had the last say of the half when prop Purkis-McEndoo scored his second try of the game, White converting, to make it 21-5 at the break.

White capped a fine performance in the second half when he scored and converted his team’s fourth try, making it 28-5 mid-way through the half.

Winger Harry Huddleston broke clear to score an unconverted try late on for Kirkby to make the final score 28-10.