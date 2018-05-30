Returning Tyson Fury not underestimating comeback opponent Sefer Seferi

Tyson Fury believes Sefer Seferi will prove the durable opponent he needs to shake off the ring rust ahead of his eagerly-anticipated comeback next month.

Morecambe's former world champion begins his quest to once again reign supreme in the heavyweight division at the Manchester Arena on June 9, more than two-and-a-half years since he was last in action.

A combination of personal issues and an anti-doping case have kept the Briton sidelined since he captured three of the four major world titles in boxing's blue riband division by defeating Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015.

Still the lineal heavyweight champion, Fury resumes his professional career against a 39-year-old Albanian opponent who has spent the majority of his boxing life in the cruiserweight division, but has only been beaten once in 24 contests and never been stopped.

Fury (25-0, 18KOs) insists he will learn nothing from a first-round knockout and is confident Seferi can provide him with the challenge he requires.

He said: "These Albanian fellas are very, very teak tough. That's why I picked someone who is very tough.

Tyson Fury takes photos with fans at the Josh Warrington-Lee Selby fight in Leeds earlier this month

"I need the rounds because I've been out for how many days I don't know, I've been out for a long time.

"I need rounds. I don't need a knockout after 10 seconds. I need someone who's tough, can take the punches and who can keep coming forward and put me under pressure."

Seferi's most high-profile contest up to now has been a 10-round decision loss to the current WBA world heavyweight champion Manuel Charr in September 2016.

The 39-year-old, whose brother Nuri lost to Britain's former world heavyweight champion Herbie Hide 10 years ago, will be a huge underdog.

However, Fury is adamant he is not underestimating Seferi.

Fury said: "I'm taking him deadly serious.

"This is a world title fight for me. Every one of these people who come to fight me are challenging me for my lineal heavyweight status.

"I think he's good, I think he's good enough. Any man who's had 24 fights and only lost one on points and never been knocked out can't be a pushover.

"Even if he's fought Romanian road sweepers, they all take knocking out. Try punching someone and knocking them out, it's quite hard.

"He will be able to punch no doubt. A chin is a chin and if he hits me on mine, I'll go over clearly.

"But if I'm as good as I think I am, I should beat him comfortably.

"If I'm useless, I'll lose and you can't say fairer than that."