Reece MacMillan picks up seventh professional win in Bolton

Reece MacMillan marched on with an impressive display in Bolton on Saturday night.

The Morecambe super lightweight prospect moved to 7-1 as a professional with a six-round points win over durable veteran Ibrar Riyaz.

MacMillan took the decision 59-55 at the University of Bolton Stadium.

“It was a really polished performance,” said Preston-based trainer John Donaghy.

“He boxed to plan and really put in on Riyaz. Not many people stop him but he wobbled him in the first round.

“He’s been in with top prospects around the country and said afterwards he thinks Reece will be a British champion minimum.

“We had some really good feedback from people there. He put the uppercuts and body shots together well.

“I’d told Reece before it wasn’t just about beating Riyaz it was how he did it.

“Overall I’m really happy. It was good to get the full six rounds and he could have gone another six to be honest.

“That will give him real confidence.”

Donaghy hopes MacMillan will fight again before the end of the year, most likely at the beginning of December.