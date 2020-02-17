Penrith 0-12 Vale of Lune

In atrocious weather conditions on the 4G pitch at Winters Park, it was a record breaking day for the Vale of Lune on Saturday as they prevented Penrith from scoring in a league game for the first time since March 2016.

Vale had first use of the elements and after an initial flurry of Penrith activity which warmed the cockles of their supporters huddled in the stand, the Vale unfolded their battle plans for ‘Operation Maelstrom.’

James Robinson tested the waters in his usual style, plunging in at the deep end, skipper Andy Powers ruffled a few feathers, while Harry Fellows’ ‘Teflon’ hands made sure the line out ball was secured.

Certainly the forwards were enjoying larking about in the deluge and as the half wore on the power generated ensured the meter reading remained high but the Vale had to wait until the 28th minute for the long promised score.

A solid five metre scrum pinned Penrith down and when Alex Briggs picked up at the base he spotted an unguarded piece of territory on his right, such a gift could not be let go and he scuttled over for an unconverted try.

Penrith game back strongly following Vale’s score, they stretched the defence but were unable to get the ball over the whitewash on a couple of occasions before a trusty Vale boot hoofed the ball downfield.

Storm Dennis and his noisy neighbours held no qualms for the Vale who immediately went onto the attack at the start of the second half with Harry Fellows, Tom Cvijanovic, and Jack Ayrton rising to the challenge, but Penrith proved capable of launching counter attacks which were well monitored by the Vale.

There were occasions when the alarm bells sounded but just when matters appeared to be slipping, Vale’s forwards took

control.

Liberal applications of goose grease and spray ensured that players from both sides were not going to suffer from hypothermia but they could have done with the thick fleeces of the sheep in an adjoining field who suddenly began charging around at the arrival of the shepherd and his sacks of food.

The activity out on the pitch was not quite as frenzied but there was enough going on to ensure the final result was far from cut and

dried.

A young Penrith side posed a threat but to their credit the Vale did not let their guard drop and they were experience enough to usher Penrith into areas where they were not comfortable with.

As the game moved towards its conclusion it appeared that unless disaster struck the Vale were on their way to their third away win of the season and their second in succession at Penrith, their last one being in April 2016 when Jack Turton dropped a late goal to secure a 25-23 victory.

Vale appeared to have put the result beyond doubt in the 74th minute when from a line out and with the line at their mercy the ball was lost.

Penrith were trundled over their line but the Vale were penalised, a huge penalty down field was gathered by Scott Manning who produced a measured kick through the wind to loud applause from his fellow players and supporters.

A flashing light on the scoreboard was in perfect sync with Vale’s heartbeats but the pressure eased when Jordan Fern set off on his run, he gathered momentum with every stride, threw in a side step for good measure to round the full back in a glorious flowing movement that made victory certain, Briggs’ conversion was a mere formality.