Pearson hits unbeaten century in Morecambe win

Morecambe beat Vernon Carus by 153 runs on Saturday, largely thanks to the Pearson brothers.

Luke Pearson finished on a fantastic 127 not out, while captain Ryan eventually fell to Matthew Timms (1-70) after a superb knock of 81.

Luke Pearson opened with Sam Owen and the pair made a positive start, putting runs on the board, but Owen was the first batsman to fall when he was bowled by Paul Hayton (2-75).

In came Lewis Smith and he managed a knock of 26 before falling LBW to Hayton.

This brought Ryan Pearson to the crease, and along with Luke they put on a matchwinning partnership, taking Morecambe to 294-3 at the end of their 45 overs.

Vernon Carus fell well short in their reply.

Opener Mark Hardiker managed a knock of just two before being dismissed LBW by Jamie Cassidy (1-23), although the visitors did rally from here, with Ian Dunn (39) and Jamie Rigby (40) giving them a glimmer of hope.

However, it wasn’t to be as Dunn was caught by Andrew Creech off Tommy Clough (4-33) and Clough struck again to get rid of Rigby.

Ben Duerden (3) came and went, Clough striking once more, and Deno Baker (4-22) also got in on the act, removing Bob Bridges (16) LBW.

Paul Chapman Jnr (4) was also out LBW, this time Graeme Cassidy (1-35) taking the wicket, although Wes Royle (19) at least double figures before succumbing to Baker.

Hasan Zaman didn’t get off the mark, he was caught by Jamie Cassidy off Clough, while Baker bowled Timms (5) and Ben Thomas (0), as Vernon Carus were all out for 141.

The victory means that Morecambe are still third in the Palace Shield Premier Division, five points of league leaders Lancaster.