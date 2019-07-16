Outstanding Sparks inspires Lancaster

Lancaster maintained their place at the top of the Palace Shield Premier Division on Saturday, but they were made to work hard for their one wicket win 0ver Croston.

Croston batted first and managed a score of 165-8, with Sam Marsh top scoring with a knock of 53 before being bowled by Iain Perrieman (3-31).

Captain and spin bowler Ben Simm was among the wickets, finishing on figures of 4-50, while Laurie Atkinson ran out Lee Childs (9).

Lancaster did reach their target, but it was touch and go towards the end with the score on 136-9, 30 runs short with just one wicket remaining.

Jamie Heywood was the first man to go, he managed just two runs before being caught by Jake Parsons off Sam Marsh (4-37) with the score on 16. Charlie Swarbrick has been in outstanding form this season but he didn’t get off the mark on Saturday, Keith Marsh (3-36) taking the wicket with the help of Adam Sexton with the score now on 18-2.

Steven Fisher wasn’t far behind, he managed a knock of 20 before being caught and bowled by Sam Marsh, leaving Lancaster on 28-3.

Kieran Moffat (9) was next to go, he was caught by Sexton off Sam Marsh, and Perrieman only managed three runs before falling LBW to Keith Marsh, leaving the home side in trouble on 56-5.

Things got worse when Sexton and Marhs combined again to remove Simm (6), and Atkinson (16) was out LBW to Lee Childs (1-29) with the score on 82-7.

James Davies (4) was bowled by Akashdeep Cheema (1-28) and Liam Moffat (8) was bowled by Sam Marsh, leaving the hosts on 136-8, but Lee Sparks (77no) and Daniel Chambers (4no) combined well to earn Lancaster a crucial victory.